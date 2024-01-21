Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 1,706 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

VZ opened at $39.33 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

