Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after buying an additional 6,922,319 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $697,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,091,000 after purchasing an additional 613,369 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

BDX stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.89. 1,255,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

