Becker’s Announces None Dividend of $1.00 (TSE:BEK)

Becker’s (TSE:BEK – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Becker’s Stock Performance

Becker’s has a 12 month low of C$14.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.98.

Becker’s (TSE:BEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.75 million for the quarter.

About Becker’s

The Becker Milk Company Limited owns and manages retail commercial properties. The Company’s properties are located in Metro Toronto and other areas of Southern Ontario. Most of the properties are single store sites with a few multi store plazas. The Company has leased to third parties over 80 retail stores and approximately three residential sites.

