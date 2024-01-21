Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Trading 7.7% Higher

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 2,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Bechtle Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

