Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Trading 7.7% Higher

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 2,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.
Bechtle Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.
Bechtle Company Profile
Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bechtle
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.