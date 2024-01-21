Bayview Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BAYAU) Quiet Period Will End on January 24th

Bayview Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BAYAU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 24th. Bayview Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Bayview Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAYAU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Bayview Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

