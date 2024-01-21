Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Barrick Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.55.

TSE ABX opened at C$20.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.04 and a 1 year high of C$28.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.4204469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,350.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. In related news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$247,325.40. Insiders have purchased a total of 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

