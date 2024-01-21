Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.98.

GOLD opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 520.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

