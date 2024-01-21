Barclays Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$53.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by Barclays from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. CIBC upped their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The company has a market cap of C$54.16 billion, a PE ratio of -372.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$51.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.84. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$58.56.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.2033898 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,657.14%.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. In related news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

