Barclays Begins Coverage on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 3.8 %

RRR opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 67.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.