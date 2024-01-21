Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 495 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,824 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.6% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.26. The company has a market cap of $347.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

