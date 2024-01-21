Bank Of America (Bofa) Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $185.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Bank Of America (Bofa) currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.44.

AMAT stock opened at $167.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $106.49 and a 1 year high of $168.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.28. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

