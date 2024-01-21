Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $15.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BALY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

In other news, Director Jaymin B. Patel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,236.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jaymin B. Patel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,236.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robeson Reeves bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,662.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,791. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bally’s by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 833,636 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bally’s by 1,363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 460,680 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in Bally’s by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,238,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 307,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bally’s by 648.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 268,629 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of BALY opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

