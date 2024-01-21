Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $151.73 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $103.93 and a 1-year high of $170.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.97.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 37.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

