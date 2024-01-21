Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Shares Bought by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 2.07% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

AVGE stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.84.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.