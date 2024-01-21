Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 7.7 %

NYSE AWX opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.10.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalon Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

