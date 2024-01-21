AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO traded up $23.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,746.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,626.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,558.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,774.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,661 shares of company stock worth $50,360,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.