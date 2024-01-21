Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.41.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock traded up $3.54 on Friday, reaching $242.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,524. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $249.08. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.46 and its 200 day moving average is $197.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $1,533,814.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,089,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $1,533,814.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,089,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,570 shares of company stock valued at $65,385,105 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.