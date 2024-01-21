Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.36. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises approximately 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

