Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 2.3 %

ATH stock opened at C$4.32 on Tuesday. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of C$379.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4701571 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

