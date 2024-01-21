ATB Capital Cuts Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Price Target to C$1.80

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of HME opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Hemisphere Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.18 and a 12-month high of C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.28.
Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.28 million. Hemisphere Energy had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 41.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hemisphere Energy will post 0.2757112 earnings per share for the current year.
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.
