ATB Capital Cuts Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Price Target to C$1.80

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hemisphere Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HME opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Hemisphere Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.18 and a 12-month high of C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.28.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.28 million. Hemisphere Energy had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 41.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hemisphere Energy will post 0.2757112 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Company insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

