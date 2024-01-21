ATB Capital Cuts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$12.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.14.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CPG opened at C$8.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.23. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.73 and a 1-year high of C$11.70.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2706553 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.66. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $397,686 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

