AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

