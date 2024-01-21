Asset Management Resources LLC Purchases 1,983 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Management Resources LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.3% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. 20,561,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,915,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

