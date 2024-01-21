Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,118,000 after acquiring an additional 185,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,141,000 after acquiring an additional 155,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,596,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,724,000 after buying an additional 42,964 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.79. 833,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,507. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

