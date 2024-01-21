Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.2% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.97.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $212.19. The stock had a trading volume of 102,260,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,578,496. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.19 and a 200 day moving average of $245.12. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

