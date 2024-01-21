Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Acquires 126 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.81. 4,911,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,101. The company has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $130.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.