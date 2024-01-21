Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 39.6% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.7% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 4,308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.40.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of COST opened at $694.97 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $696.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $635.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,653,623. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

