Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.26% of Ardmore Shipping worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 874.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:ASC opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $664.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

