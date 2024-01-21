Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $84,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

