Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 31st

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AIF opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 30.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 25.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 92.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 101.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

