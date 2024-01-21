Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,460,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 284,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

