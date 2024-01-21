Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $149,320.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,664,316.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,745. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $820,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

