Antero Midstream Co. (AM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 91.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Midstream

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.