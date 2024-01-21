ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $330.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.20.

ANSS stock opened at $337.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.70. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $248.00 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

