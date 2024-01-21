Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0245

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Ankr has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $244.65 million and $10.77 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00020475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,676.82 or 1.00015913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011389 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00207188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004555 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02450106 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $10,353,114.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.