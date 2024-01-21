Analyzing SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $3.46 million 27.10 -$132.18 million $0.07 53.15 Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SuRo Capital.

This table compares SuRo Capital and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 32.11% -6.58% -4.81% Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SuRo Capital and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index and Lipper General and Insured Unleveraged Municipal Debt Funds Average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio was formed on March 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

