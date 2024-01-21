Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Target Price at $15.50

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,004,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 166,222 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,143,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after buying an additional 671,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VET opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

