Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.63.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.38. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.