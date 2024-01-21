Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.81. 2,566,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,449. The company has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.87. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $311.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

