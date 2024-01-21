American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

American Tower Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,175. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.49. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 133.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

