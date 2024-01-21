American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $880.29 million, a PE ratio of -751.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.