Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading 3.6% Higher

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.60 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.48). 3,228,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 940,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.43).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michelle Senecal de Fonseca sold 48,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £57,072.60 ($72,620.69). 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Alphawave IP Group
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
