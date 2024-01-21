Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Stock Price Down 2%

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 128,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,162,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the third quarter worth about $122,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. It operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce. In addition, the company engages in the credit facilities, insurance, money transfers and remittances, mobile phone services, trade tourist package trips and tickets, repair and maintain furnishings, paperwork, and energy trade; and acquisition and building commercial premises for establishing stores, malls, or other locations, as well as investing in property, promoting and developing various kinds of real estate projects.

