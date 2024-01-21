ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stock Position Lifted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 85.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 131.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $58.72 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

