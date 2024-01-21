ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.
NYSE:ALE opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.
