ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

ALLETE Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALE opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

