Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,173,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $266.34 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.49.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.60.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

