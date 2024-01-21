Aldebaran Resources (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Trading Down 0.5%

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Aldebaran Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

Aldebaran Resources Company Profile

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

