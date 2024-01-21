Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $29.50

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.50 in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

NYSE AA opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,119,000 after purchasing an additional 271,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,323 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $318,670,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

