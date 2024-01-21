Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $191.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $308.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

