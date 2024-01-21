Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.05.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.90. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.